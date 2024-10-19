Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at $344,571.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.19. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $102.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.98%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

