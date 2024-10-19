Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of Etsy worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Etsy by 304.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,402,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after buying an additional 1,055,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,215,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,623,000 after acquiring an additional 734,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,964,000 after acquiring an additional 721,454 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,875,000 after purchasing an additional 721,453 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after purchasing an additional 517,480 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $51.56 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $85,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,619 shares of company stock worth $300,670 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

