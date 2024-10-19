Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Avantor by 2,003.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 1,830.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Avantor by 89.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth $93,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at $740,372.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

