Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get IDEX alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE IEX opened at $210.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.81 and its 200 day moving average is $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.