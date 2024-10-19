Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 8,108 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $368.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.91 and a 200 day moving average of $387.32. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.71.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

