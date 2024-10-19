Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Trading Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.01. 29,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 82,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($10.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 237.47% and a negative net margin of 54.48%. The business had revenue of $51.86 million during the quarter.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates as an automotive finance company. The company offers vehicle financing to its customers through third party dealers under the UACC brand. It also provides artificial intelligence powered analytics and digital services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry for automotive retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.