Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 8,625 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $1,144,623.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,642.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $126.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.70 and a 200-day moving average of $137.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMDX. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.30.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

