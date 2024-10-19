Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CFG

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.26. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after buying an additional 1,552,333 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,580,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,106,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 587,115 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,886 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,625,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,722,000 after buying an additional 480,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

