Weik Capital Management Acquires 4,960 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 918.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.88 and a 200-day moving average of $112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.89.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $14,068,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,054,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,167,613.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,996,270 shares of company stock worth $347,729,127. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.07.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

