What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for TT FY2024 Earnings?

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Trane Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.95 for the year. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $10.88 per share.

TT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.58.

NYSE:TT opened at $402.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.21. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $406.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,796,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 379.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,909,000 after acquiring an additional 242,271 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $14,556,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $8,939,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

