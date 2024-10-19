William Blair Has Negative Outlook for AMP Q3 Earnings

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.92. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $34.92 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $480.44.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $523.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $457.59 and its 200-day moving average is $437.20. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $524.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.