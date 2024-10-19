William Blair Predicts AZEK’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AZEK)

Get AZEK alerts:

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AZEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. AZEK had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.94.

AZEK Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $44.13 on Friday. AZEK has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,082,000 after purchasing an additional 413,297 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in AZEK by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in AZEK by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 237,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 49,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other AZEK news, Director Pamela J. Edwards acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,123.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela J. Edwards purchased 600 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,123.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,656.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

