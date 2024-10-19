William Blair Raises Earnings Estimates for Charles Schwab

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

View Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,783,900.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.