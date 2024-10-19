XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 332 ($4.34) price objective on the stock.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance

Shares of XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 363 ($4.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of £750.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,452.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 303.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 286.84. XPS Pensions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 194.65 ($2.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 363 ($4.74).

Insider Activity at XPS Pensions Group

In related news, insider Snehal Shah sold 66,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.37), for a total value of £223,880.50 ($292,348.52). 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers pension advisory; independent consultancy; DB master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services. The company also provides pension administer services, such as payroll, scheme administration, outsourcing, payroll, scheme accounting, and scam identification and protection services, as well as member communication, de-risking projects, GMP equalization, data audits and cleansing, and trustee secretarial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.