Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for WTRG Earnings

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essential Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 10.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 5.6% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 40,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

