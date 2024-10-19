Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for OLED Earnings

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Universal Display in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED opened at $204.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $133.67 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,668,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Universal Display by 629.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,550,000 after purchasing an additional 232,503 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 434,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,099,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,558,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,500,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

