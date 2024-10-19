Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Harley-Davidson

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

HOG opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.10.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 647,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after buying an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 58,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

