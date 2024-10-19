Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for W. R. Berkley

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W. R. Berkley in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WRB

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.4 %

WRB opened at $61.26 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,801,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 68,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 46,125 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 25.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 55,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.