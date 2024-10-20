1,006 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:EME opened at $453.74 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.50 and a twelve month high of $455.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.63.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.