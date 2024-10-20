10,101 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 106,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,355,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

PCY stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.