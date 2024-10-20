13,261 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Get PG&E alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in PG&E by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 77.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in PG&E in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 48.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,168.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.