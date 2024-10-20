1,548 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,548 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,865.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 43,394 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 41,186 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 114,508 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $144.35 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.92 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.07. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $217,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,739.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $217,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,739.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,785 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

