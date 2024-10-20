2,028 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 26.4% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.2% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Bank of America initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,885,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at $80,102,994.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,885,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at $80,102,994.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,095,115. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $118.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.16 and a 200-day moving average of $97.21.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

