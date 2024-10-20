24,480 Shares in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 47.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 333,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 107,588 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 176,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FULC. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

