2,773 Shares in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,421,000 after purchasing an additional 41,276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2,015.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,333.32. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,888.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $98.68 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $109.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

SIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

