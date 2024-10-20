576 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 223.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 58.7% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Gartner by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,915. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,915. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $531.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.12. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $535.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.