6,496 Shares in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWQ. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter valued at $848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

EWQ opened at $39.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

