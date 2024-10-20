6,607 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth $2,909,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $83.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

