764 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 48.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 20,750.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ CSWI opened at $391.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.88. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $167.27 and a one year high of $398.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSW Industrials Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.
Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials
In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $393,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at $20,334,891.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
CSW Industrials Company Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
