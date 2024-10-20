8,673 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,048,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,813,000 after buying an additional 1,756,530 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,158,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,371,000 after purchasing an additional 977,487 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,372,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,491,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,049,000 after purchasing an additional 563,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 36.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,824,000 after purchasing an additional 467,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of MDU opened at $30.28 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

