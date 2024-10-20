9,659 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Get Doximity alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Doximity by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Doximity by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Doximity from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Baird R W raised Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Doximity from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Doximity Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $44.88.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 32.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,945. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Doximity news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,820.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,529.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,836,945. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,018. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.