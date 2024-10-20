Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 215 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

Shares of ALL opened at $195.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $121.70 and a 52 week high of $198.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at $877,968.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

