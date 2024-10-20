Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,061 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 16,642 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $135.93 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

