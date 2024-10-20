Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 513 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 428.9% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,420,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,447 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,886,000 after purchasing an additional 396,951 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,889,000 after purchasing an additional 351,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Lennar by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,015,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,084,000 after buying an additional 348,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEN opened at $188.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $193.80.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.11.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

