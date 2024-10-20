Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,639 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Haleon alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Haleon by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 29.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 66.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.