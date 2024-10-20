Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 77 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $714.92.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.2 %

United Rentals stock opened at $839.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $760.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $703.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $861.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.