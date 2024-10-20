Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 802 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Exelon by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Exelon by 178.8% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.48.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

