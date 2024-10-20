Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Blackstone alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.5 %

BX stock opened at $172.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.27. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $175.94. The stock has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.