Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 381.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after buying an additional 1,581,734 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 646.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after acquiring an additional 226,435 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 582,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after acquiring an additional 103,771 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.01 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

