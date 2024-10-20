Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 351.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.79.

BA stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.53. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

