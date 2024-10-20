Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $158.30 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $140.98 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

