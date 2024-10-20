Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,686 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Paylocity by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Paylocity by 80.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 34.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $172.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.95. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $200.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $107,142.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,772.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Paylocity news, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $107,142.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,772.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,232 shares of company stock worth $7,183,315 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCTY. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Paylocity from $156.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Paylocity

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.