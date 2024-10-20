Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Edison International by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 446,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 193,307 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Edison International by 3,503.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 135,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 131,585 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 44.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 14.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.55.

EIX stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.78. Edison International has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,182.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

