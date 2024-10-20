Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,020 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TOL opened at $159.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.79 and a 200 day moving average of $130.73. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $160.12.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,602,152. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.