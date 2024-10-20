Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:RCL opened at $199.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $204.37.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.