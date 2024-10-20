ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 478,301 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 428% from the previous session’s volume of 90,568 shares.The stock last traded at $10.66 and had previously closed at $10.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Laidlaw began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 131,414 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

