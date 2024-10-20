ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACIW. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $53.29.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

