Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Increased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. HTLF Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,675,744.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,608 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,391. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $494.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $535.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

