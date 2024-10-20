Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,050. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,699 shares of company stock valued at $77,350. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.5% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 10,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.65. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $85.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

