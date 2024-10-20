Alliance Global Partners Increases Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target to $21.00

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s current price.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PINE

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE PINE opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.75 million, a PE ratio of -461.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 654,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 79,969 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 380,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 59,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.